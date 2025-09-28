 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson has gone six games without a 100-yard performance

  
Published September 28, 2025 12:34 AM

Justin Jefferson continues to be one of the best receivers in football. He hasn’t had a chance to reconfirm it lately.

Including last year’s playoff loss, Jefferson has gone six games without a 100-yard receiving performance. It’s the longest such stretch of his six-year career.

He’ll try to keep it from extending to seven, when the Vikings face the Steelers in Dublin.

Jefferson’s last 100-yard performance came on December 22 in Seattle, when he caught 10 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner.

Since then, he has had 92 yards, 54 yards, 58 yards, 75 yards, 81 yards, and 44 yards.

On Sunday, receiver Jordan Addison will make his 2025 debut. That could result in less attention being paid to Jefferson, and more opportunities for him.

Far more importantly, the Vikings will try to run their record to 3-1 against the 2-1 Steelers. With quarterback Carson Wentz getting his second start in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy.