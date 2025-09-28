Justin Jefferson has gone six games without a 100-yard performance

Justin Jefferson continues to be one of the best receivers in football. He hasn’t had a chance to reconfirm it lately.

Including last year’s playoff loss, Jefferson has gone six games without a 100-yard receiving performance. It’s the longest such stretch of his six-year career.

He’ll try to keep it from extending to seven, when the Vikings face the Steelers in Dublin.

Jefferson’s last 100-yard performance came on December 22 in Seattle, when he caught 10 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner.

Since then, he has had 92 yards, 54 yards, 58 yards, 75 yards, 81 yards, and 44 yards.

On Sunday, receiver Jordan Addison will make his 2025 debut. That could result in less attention being paid to Jefferson, and more opportunities for him.

Far more importantly, the Vikings will try to run their record to 3-1 against the 2-1 Steelers. With quarterback Carson Wentz getting his second start in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy.