Justin Jefferson: I have to get over that 100-yard hump

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in some uncharted territory right now.

Jefferson has posted between 81 and 92 receiving yards in each of the last four games, which marks the first time he’s gone four games without reaching 100 receiving yards while fully healthy in his NFL career. Jefferson had a four-game run without 100 yards last season, but he injured his hamstring in the second and missed seven games before returning to play 13 snaps in his return.

The Vikings have won three of those games and Jefferson has touchdowns in three of the four, but Jefferson would still like to see that streak come to an end.

“I’m definitely sick of having these 80, 90-yard games,” Jefferson said, via Dave Campbell of the Associated Press. “I definitely have to get over that hump of 100 yards. That’s definitely my plan.”

Jefferson said he sees plays that can be made all over the field and that there’s “going to be one of these games that we’re going to show the world what we’re really capable of” doing offensively. If it comes on Thursday night against the Rams, the Vikings should be 6-1 heading into Week Eight.