Justin Jefferson: Jordan Addison is learning the playbook very well

The Vikings selected Jordan Addison in the first round of this year’s draft with the hope of another strong option to play alongside star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Though Addison was dealing with a minor injury that kept him from fully participating in the offseason program, the young receiver has apparently taken some significant strides in training camp.

Andrew Krammer of the Minnesota Star Tribune noted this week that Addison is gaining confidence in the playbook and his role within the Vikings’ offense. And Addison has earned some praise from Jefferson along the way.

“He’s starting to talk a little more,” Jefferson said, via Krammer. “That’s a good thing. He’s a quiet, shy guy, so we’re really just trying to get him out that comfort zone — that shyness — for him to talk more, dance more, just be himself. But on the field, he’s doing a great job. I feel he’s learning the playbook very well.”

That’s good news for a Minnesota offense that needs to replace Adam Thielen’s production after the club moved on from the veteran wide receiver this offseason. While K.J. Osborn appears poised to step up as does tight end T.J. Hockenson, Addison performing up to his draft status can only help the unit.