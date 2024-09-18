 Skip navigation
Justin Jefferson listed as limited participant in practice

  
September 18, 2024

After Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson participated in the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday, head coach Kevin O’Connell said he wasn’t sure what level of participation Jefferson would have in the team’s practice later in the day.

Jefferson wound up being a limited participant as he works through the quad injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Jefferson said after the game that he did not expect the injury to keep him out of action and Wednesday’s practice is a good sign for his availability against the Texans.

Linebacker Ivan Pace (quad), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), center Garrett Bradbury (knee), and running back Aaron Jones (hip) were all limited in practice.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), right tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow), and linebacker Dallas Turner (knee) did not practice.