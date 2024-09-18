 Skip navigation
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Justin Jefferson participated in walk-through, Jordan Addison still day-to-day

  
Published September 18, 2024 02:57 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Vikings.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that receiver Justin Jefferson was able to participate in walk-through, though things were a little more unclear for the day’s upcoming practice. But either way, it sounds like the Vikings are anticipating that he’ll play in Week 3.

"[W]hether he’s a participant today or not, hoping to get him a little more work throughout the week as we progress forward,” O’Connell said. “And then I know Justin is very much looking forward to getting an opportunity to play. So, if we can avoid any setbacks or things like that throughout the week, hoping to have him. But, long way to go until Sunday.”

Jefferson said after Sunday’s win over the 49ers that he is “not seriously injured” with his quad issue and anticipated being ready to go for the upcoming matchup with the Texans.

As for fellow receiver Jordan Addison, O’Connell said the second-year player is “still in that day-to-day world” where the team needs to see how he responds to treatment.

“Hopefully, it progresses throughout the week,” O’Connell said.

Minnesota will release its first injury report of Week 3 later on Wednesday.