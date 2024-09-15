 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson: I’m not seriously injured

  
Published September 15, 2024 05:29 PM

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he was hopeful that wide receiver Justin Jefferson avoided a serious quad injury on Sunday and the man himself said that all is well after the 23-17 win over the 49ers.

Jefferson left the game after colliding with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and teammate Garrett Bradbury on a fourth quarter running play and did not return. He said after the game that he will be good to go against the Texans next weekend.

“I’m not seriously injured,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “So that’s the main important thing. So, it’s just all about getting to the training room, making sure my body is right for next week, and I’ll be ready to go next Sunday.”

Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards before getting hurt. One of those catches went for a 97-yard touchdown.