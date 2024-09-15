Justin Jefferson: I’m not seriously injured

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he was hopeful that wide receiver Justin Jefferson avoided a serious quad injury on Sunday and the man himself said that all is well after the 23-17 win over the 49ers.

Jefferson left the game after colliding with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and teammate Garrett Bradbury on a fourth quarter running play and did not return. He said after the game that he will be good to go against the Texans next weekend.

“I’m not seriously injured,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “So that’s the main important thing. So, it’s just all about getting to the training room, making sure my body is right for next week, and I’ll be ready to go next Sunday.”

Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards before getting hurt. One of those catches went for a 97-yard touchdown.