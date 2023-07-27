Justin Jefferson: My focus is winning a Super Bowl, my contract will work itself out

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is at training camp and fully participating, and he says he gave no thought to sitting out practices to try to force the Vikings to give him a new contract.

Jefferson has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is a bargain for the Vikings this season at a salary of $2.4 million. But he said his focus is entirely on winning a championship.

“That’s not the worries I have right now,” Jefferson said. “It’s really about winning a Super Bowl, just getting the wins and being with my team. The contract is going to play itself. I’m just out here to play football.”

Jefferson said any time he missed at practice would be a step away from his ultimate goal of helping the Vikings to become a Super Bowl-winning team.

“That’s the main goal, really, just winning. Just getting to the main stage that we all want to achieve, and it all starts here. It all starts with connecting with one another, being a team, and executing these plays,” Jefferson said.

Asked about becoming a face of the league as his fame grows, Jefferson again said it’s all about the ultimate goal of a championship.

“I love being a face of the league,” Jefferson said. “But I’ll be even more a face of the league when I win a Super Bowl.”