Justin Jefferson officially questionable to play Saturday

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson insists he will play Saturday against the Bengals. Officially, the Vikings list him as questionable.

Jefferson injured his chest last Sunday.

He had a full practice Thursday after limited work Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jefferson, who missed seven games with a hamstring injury before returning last week, has 38 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings ruled out running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) and offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle). None of them practiced this week.

Offensive guard Chris Reed (illness) is questionable. He returned to a limited practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.