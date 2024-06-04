Justin Jefferson plans to be “main person” in J.J. McCarthy’s ear

The Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson finally reached the finish line in their contract negotiations on Monday and the result was a four-year, $140 million contract that confirms Jefferson is a centerpiece of the franchise.

Minnesota’s hope is that quarterback J.J. McCarthy will become another one and getting the deal done means Jefferson is now able to fully turn his attention toward helping to get the first-round pick ready for life in the NFL. On Tuesday, Jefferson said at a press conference that he loves the “new energy” and confidence that McCarthy has brought to the locker room and said that he relishes the chance to guide the rookie into his first pro season.

“I talked to J.J. as soon as he got drafted. I told him confidence is key, just coming into this league with confidence and being able to have that leadership just right off the bat being a rookie,” Jefferson said. “There’s going to be people to come and help. Of course, I’m going to be that main person to be in his ear and try to teach him and try to prepare him for what we’re about to go through. But I told him this league is tough. It’s not an easy job to come out here and perform at the highest ability, especially as a rookie. But I definitely will be that main person that he can lean on and help throughout the way.”

The Vikings had a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins during Jefferson’s first four seasons, so it’s a new experience for Jefferson to be in the mentor role. He said on Tuesday that “it comes with being a leader of the team” and Jefferson will undoubtedly be in that role for the remainder of his time with the Vikings.