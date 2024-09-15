Justin Jefferson reaches 400 career catches and 6,000 yards in big first half

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the best player on the field in the first half today against the 49ers, and he’s off to one of the best starts to his career of any receiver in NFL history.

At halftime Jefferson has four catches for 133 yards, including a spectacular 97-yard touchdown, and the Vikings lead the 49ers 13-7.

With his first-half effort, Jefferson has topped 400 career catches and 6,000 career yards. Today’s game is the 62nd game of Jefferson’s NFL career, and he has reached those two marks faster than almost anyone else in NFL history.

Reaching 6,000 yards in 62 games is an accomplishment only Lance Alworth has achieved before before. Alworth also reached 6,000 career yards in his 62nd game, in 1967, while playing for the San Diego Chargers of the American Football League. Alworth is widely regarded as the AFL’s best receiver and one of the greatest receivers in the history of professional football.

Jefferson also reached 400 catches in his career in game No. 62. Only Michael Thomas, who reached 400 catches in 56 games, and Odell Beckham, who reached 400 catches in 61 games, did it faster.

It’s been a great half of football from a great player.