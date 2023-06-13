 Skip navigation
Justin Jefferson reports for Vikings’ mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 13, 2023 09:20 AM
5KL7cmvew3CO
June 9, 2023 09:11 AM
From Justin Jefferson to Najee Harris, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which players they believe will have a big statistical year.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who has earned a massive contract but who has yet to get it, has skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Diggs is present for the team’s mandatory minicamp .

The Vikings surely would like to extend Jefferson’s contract. It won’t be cheap. And it might require them to deviate from their standard approach to structuring guarantees in veteran deals.

The good news for the Vikings is that he’s there. The bad news is that they need to get him taken care of before he decides not to be.