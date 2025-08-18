Justin Jefferson will return to practice

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is set to return to the field.

Jefferson has been out since the second practice of training camp with a hamstring injury, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Monday pre-practice press conference that the wideout is going to resume participating in practice.

“You’ll see him,” O’Connell said. “He will begin to take part in practice. It’ll be kind of a ramp up. You’ll see him take part in bits and pieces of it, but he will officially be back to work and be ramping up from here.”

The Vikings play their first game three weeks from Monday, which gives Jefferson a good chunk of time to work his way up to full speed before the season opens in Chicago.