Justin Reid is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 6

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Saints safety Justin Reid has been named their Community MVP for Week 6.

Reid is being recognized for his foundation’s role in hosting the “Fully Charged” coding and digital creativity workshop at the New Orleans Public Library. The initiative is designed for kids 13-18 to engage in hands-on learning and continues Reid’s long-standing work with underrepresented youth in the digital space.

“Being recognized as an NFLPA Community MVP is humbling and energizing,” Reid said in a statement. “I’m motivated to do this work because every kid deserves a chance in life through access to skills, mentorship, and opportunity. This foundation is committed to making that a reality.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Reid’s foundation and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.