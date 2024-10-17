 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Simmons back at practice for Falcons

  
Published October 17, 2024 04:10 PM

Safety Justin Simmons is trending in the right direction ahead of the Falcons’ Week Seven game against the Seahawks.

Simmons injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he did not practice on Wednesday. Simmons was back on the field as a limited participant on Thursday and another day of work on Friday would bode well for him being in the lineup on Sunday.

Running back Bijan Robinson (rest) was the only limited participant for Atlanta. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (back) and linebacker Nate Landman (calf, quad) were full participants.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (personal) did not participate in practice.