Justin Simmons back at practice for Falcons

Safety Justin Simmons is trending in the right direction ahead of the Falcons’ Week Seven game against the Seahawks.

Simmons injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he did not practice on Wednesday. Simmons was back on the field as a limited participant on Thursday and another day of work on Friday would bode well for him being in the lineup on Sunday.

Running back Bijan Robinson (rest) was the only limited participant for Atlanta. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (back) and linebacker Nate Landman (calf, quad) were full participants.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (personal) did not participate in practice.