Justin Simmons, Frank Clark out for Broncos this weekend

The Broncos’ bid for their first win of the 2023 season will come without safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons did not practice all week because of a hip injury and the team ruled him out of Sunday’s game against the 2-0 Dolphins. Simmons has 14 tackles so far this season.

Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner are the backup safeties on the Broncos roster. Cornerback Essang Bassey all saw time there last week after Kareem Jackson’s ejection.

Edge rusher Frank Clark is also out with a hip injury. It’s the second straight game that Clark has missed.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) returned for a limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable, so the Broncos have a number of injury issues on defense as they prepare for a visit from a talented offense.