K.J. Britt agrees to sign with Dolphins

K.J. Britt is moving further South in Florida.

The former Buccaneers linebacker is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Britt, 25, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He’s appeared in 59 games with 15 starts — 11 of which came in 2024.

He had his most productive season last year, tallying 72 total tackles with two for loss and a half-sack. Britt was on the field for 65 percent of defensive snaps in games played and 29 percent of special teams snaps.

In all, Britt has posted 126 total tackles with four for loss and two QB hits.