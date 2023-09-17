Kadarius Toney has foot injury

If it’s not one thing, it’s another for Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney injured his foot in Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville.

“Kadarius Toney’s left foot was bothering him a little bit,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the 17-9 win, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “We’ll check it out. He played most of the plays that he was supposed to be in on. [Wide receiver] Justin Watson was dehydrated. He came in and got an IV, and then he was going to come back out if it went into overtime.”

Toney missed time in training camp and the preseason with a right knee issue.

He caught three passes for 35 yards Sunday and ran it once for 3 yards. Toney, who dropped four passes in the opener, had a fumble but the Chiefs recovered.