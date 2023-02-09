Kadarius Toney has limited practice; Patrick Mahomes a full participant

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was the only player on the 53-man roster not to have a full practice Wednesday.

Toney was limited with his ankle injury.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) returned to full participation.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose high ankle sprain kept him out only 13 plays during the divisional round win over the Jaguars, was a full participant Wednesday. He said earlier in the day that his ankle feels better than two weeks ago in the AFC Championship Game.

“You got a bird’s eye view of him today,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in the practice pool report. “He’s an amazing guy. Half of it is how strong he is in the mind. He wills himself to do things and doesn’t give himself any excuses. You saw it [today]. You saw him roll to the right, roll to the left, taking snaps from under center. All the things that are a little tougher. I thought he did well.”

Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running backs Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist) and offensive guard Trey Smith (ankle) also were full participants.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has cleared concussion protocol and no longer is listed on the practice report.

“All the guys that were banged up, I thought, moved around well today,” Reid said. “I talked to them and they said they felt well.”