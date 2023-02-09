 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kadarius Toney has limited practice; Patrick Mahomes a full participant

  
Published February 8, 2023 08:13 PM
nbc_pft_chiefsdynasty_230208
February 8, 2023 03:18 PM
Andy Reid believes you’re only as good as your next game, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether winning Super Bowl LVII would solidify the Chiefs as a dynasty.

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was the only player on the 53-man roster not to have a full practice Wednesday.

Toney was limited with his ankle injury.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) returned to full participation.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose high ankle sprain kept him out only 13 plays during the divisional round win over the Jaguars, was a full participant Wednesday. He said earlier in the day that his ankle feels better than two weeks ago in the AFC Championship Game.

“You got a bird’s eye view of him today,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in the practice pool report. “He’s an amazing guy. Half of it is how strong he is in the mind. He wills himself to do things and doesn’t give himself any excuses. You saw it [today]. You saw him roll to the right, roll to the left, taking snaps from under center. All the things that are a little tougher. I thought he did well.”

Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running backs Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist) and offensive guard Trey Smith (ankle) also were full participants.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has cleared concussion protocol and no longer is listed on the practice report.

“All the guys that were banged up, I thought, moved around well today,” Reid said. “I talked to them and they said they felt well.”