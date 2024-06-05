 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kai Nacua, brother of Puka, lands on inaugural All-UFL team

  
Published June 5, 2024 03:54 PM

Kai Nacua, the older brother of Rams receiver Puka Nacua, has landed on the inaugural All-UFL team.

Nacua is an All-UFL safety.

He has NFL experience with the Browns, Ravens, Panthers, Colts, 49ers, and Jets. He joined the Michigan Panthers in 2023.

Kai Nacua has 25 regular-season game appearances, with three starts. He appeared in 16 games for the 2017 Browns as an undrafted rookie.

Former Raiders punter Marquette King also made the first team. The kicker is Jake Bates, who made three field goals of 60 yards or longer, including a 64-yarder.

Bates is destined to get an NFL opportunity once the Panthers’ playoff run concludes.

Here’s the full roster of the All-UFL team, from the eight-team league that concluded its 10-game regular season over the weekend.