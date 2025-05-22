Kaiir Elam: Energy with Cowboys is something I’ve never been part of

Cornerback Kaiir Elam is hoping his second NFL stop proves to be better than his first and he’s already noticed one big difference with the Cowboys.

Elam was a Bills first-round pick in 2022 and Buffalo traded him to the Cowboys this offseason after three seasons that fell short of the expectations that came with his draft status. Those same expectations aren’t in place with the Cowboys and Elam said the environment around his new team has invigorated him as he works toward better results.

“I feel like the energy here is something I’ve never been a part of,” Elam said, via the team’s website. “I love the enthusiasm, and also I would just say the energy from the coaching staff, they actually make you feel like they care, and that’s something that’s very exciting.”

Elam said that enthusiasm made it “easier to transition because a lot of people were willing to help” and he’s set a goal of increased consistency for himself as he works to show that he still has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.