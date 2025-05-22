 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is 'maturing'
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Kaiir Elam: Energy with Cowboys is something I’ve never been part of

  
Published May 22, 2025 07:04 AM

Cornerback Kaiir Elam is hoping his second NFL stop proves to be better than his first and he’s already noticed one big difference with the Cowboys.

Elam was a Bills first-round pick in 2022 and Buffalo traded him to the Cowboys this offseason after three seasons that fell short of the expectations that came with his draft status. Those same expectations aren’t in place with the Cowboys and Elam said the environment around his new team has invigorated him as he works toward better results.

“I feel like the energy here is something I’ve never been a part of,” Elam said, via the team’s website. “I love the enthusiasm, and also I would just say the energy from the coaching staff, they actually make you feel like they care, and that’s something that’s very exciting.”

Elam said that enthusiasm made it “easier to transition because a lot of people were willing to help” and he’s set a goal of increased consistency for himself as he works to show that he still has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.