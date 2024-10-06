 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 59-yard, walk-off field goal allows Texans to escape Bills

  
Published October 6, 2024 04:29 PM

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 59-yard field goal on the final play to give the Texans a hard-fought 23-20 win over the Bills.

Houston moves to 4-1, while the Bills fall to 3-2 with a second consecutive loss.

The Texans tried to give it away, blowing a 20-3, third quarter lead with seven penalties for 65 yards in the second half, a C.J. Stroud interception and a C.J. Stroud fumble deep in his own territory after Robert Woods fielded a punt at his own 2 and questionable play calling and clock management in the final two minutes.

Fairbairn, though, saved them by making his eighth of nine field goal attempts of 50 yards or longer this season. It was a two-play, 5-yard drive after the Bills punted out of their own end zone following a Tommy Townsend punt that was downed at the Buffalo 3 with 32 seconds left.

Josh Allen, missing leading receiver Khalil Shakir, was off all day and left for one play after a hard hit in the fourth quarter that injured his chest and prompted a concussion check. He had the worst start of his career, going 1-for-11 for 24 yards, and finished the day 9-of-30 for 131 yards and a touchdown, a 49-yarder to rookie Keon Coleman.

Seattle’s Stan Gelbaugh was the last quarterback to throw at least 30 passes and complete fewer than 10 of them, when he went 9-of-31 against the Eagles.

The Texans outgained the Bills 425 to 276.

Stroud was 28-of-38 for 331 yards with a touchdown and the two turnovers. He was not the same after Nico Collins went out with a hamstring injury in the first quarter after a 67-yard touchdown reception.

Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 82 yards against his former team.

Cam Akers ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries with Joe Mixon out for a third consecutive game.