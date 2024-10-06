Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 59-yard, walk-off field goal allows Texans to escape Bills

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 59-yard field goal on the final play to give the Texans a hard-fought 23-20 win over the Bills.

Houston moves to 4-1, while the Bills fall to 3-2 with a second consecutive loss.

The Texans tried to give it away, blowing a 20-3, third quarter lead with seven penalties for 65 yards in the second half, a C.J. Stroud interception and a C.J. Stroud fumble deep in his own territory after Robert Woods fielded a punt at his own 2 and questionable play calling and clock management in the final two minutes.

Fairbairn, though, saved them by making his eighth of nine field goal attempts of 50 yards or longer this season. It was a two-play, 5-yard drive after the Bills punted out of their own end zone following a Tommy Townsend punt that was downed at the Buffalo 3 with 32 seconds left.

Josh Allen, missing leading receiver Khalil Shakir, was off all day and left for one play after a hard hit in the fourth quarter that injured his chest and prompted a concussion check. He had the worst start of his career, going 1-for-11 for 24 yards, and finished the day 9-of-30 for 131 yards and a touchdown, a 49-yarder to rookie Keon Coleman.

Seattle’s Stan Gelbaugh was the last quarterback to throw at least 30 passes and complete fewer than 10 of them, when he went 9-of-31 against the Eagles.

The Texans outgained the Bills 425 to 276.

Stroud was 28-of-38 for 331 yards with a touchdown and the two turnovers. He was not the same after Nico Collins went out with a hamstring injury in the first quarter after a 67-yard touchdown reception.

Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 82 yards against his former team.

Cam Akers ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries with Joe Mixon out for a third consecutive game.