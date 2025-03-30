Kalen Ballage’s 77-yard TD run fuels Renegades over Brahmas

The first two games of the second season of the UFL have not been close. Friday night’s 31-6 drubbing of the Houston Roughnecks by the St. Louis Battlehawks was followed by a Saturday slaughtering of the San Antonio Brahmas by the Arlington Renegades.

Running back Kalen Ballage had 110 rushing yards on only nine carries for the Renegades, including a 77-yard touchdown run. It was the longest rushing touchdown in UFL history. (Of course, it was also only the 45th game for the merged XFL and USFL.)

Ballage spent four years in the NFL, from 2018 through 2021. He rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns in stints with the Dolphins, Jets, Chargers, and Steelers.

Former NFL quarterback Kellen Mond got the start for the Brahmas. He completed 17 of 31 passes for 159 yards, and he added 19 yards rushing. The offense overall was held to single digits in the 33-9 defeat.

More than 10,000 showed up for the Saturday game, a bump over the barely 7,000 that witnessed the Friday night season opener in Houston.

The first weekend of the UFL’s second season concludes today, with a doubleheader. Michigan faces Memphis at noon ET and Birmingham travels to D.C. at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The ratings will be interesting for the first week of games. It’s a very crowded sports weekend, to say the least. While the NFL would surely dominate if it were in season, it’s as difficult a three days as any spring football league will experience.