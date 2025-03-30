 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kalen Ballage’s 77-yard TD run fuels Renegades over Brahmas

  
Published March 30, 2025 08:55 AM

The first two games of the second season of the UFL have not been close. Friday night’s 31-6 drubbing of the Houston Roughnecks by the St. Louis Battlehawks was followed by a Saturday slaughtering of the San Antonio Brahmas by the Arlington Renegades.

Running back Kalen Ballage had 110 rushing yards on only nine carries for the Renegades, including a 77-yard touchdown run. It was the longest rushing touchdown in UFL history. (Of course, it was also only the 45th game for the merged XFL and USFL.)

Ballage spent four years in the NFL, from 2018 through 2021. He rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns in stints with the Dolphins, Jets, Chargers, and Steelers.

Former NFL quarterback Kellen Mond got the start for the Brahmas. He completed 17 of 31 passes for 159 yards, and he added 19 yards rushing. The offense overall was held to single digits in the 33-9 defeat.

More than 10,000 showed up for the Saturday game, a bump over the barely 7,000 that witnessed the Friday night season opener in Houston.

The first weekend of the UFL’s second season concludes today, with a doubleheader. Michigan faces Memphis at noon ET and Birmingham travels to D.C. at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The ratings will be interesting for the first week of games. It’s a very crowded sports weekend, to say the least. While the NFL would surely dominate if it were in season, it’s as difficult a three days as any spring football league will experience.