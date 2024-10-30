 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kalif Raymond named the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:22 PM

The Lions had a lot of players take on starring roles in last Sunday’s 52-14 win over the Titans and wide receiver Kalif Raymond was on that list.

Raymond caught a touchdown in the third quarter of the game, but it was his special teams role that made the biggest impact. Raymond returned a punt 90 yards for a score and he picked up 100 yards on four other returns over the course of the afternoon.

The NFL recognized that effort on Wednesday by naming Kalif Raymond the NFC special teams player of the week. He also won the award after returning a punt for a touchdown in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Raymond has 13 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns to go with his league-high 16.6 yards per punt return.