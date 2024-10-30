Kalif Raymond named the NFC special teams player of the week

The Lions had a lot of players take on starring roles in last Sunday’s 52-14 win over the Titans and wide receiver Kalif Raymond was on that list.

Raymond caught a touchdown in the third quarter of the game, but it was his special teams role that made the biggest impact. Raymond returned a punt 90 yards for a score and he picked up 100 yards on four other returns over the course of the afternoon.

The NFL recognized that effort on Wednesday by naming Kalif Raymond the NFC special teams player of the week. He also won the award after returning a punt for a touchdown in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Raymond has 13 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns to go with his league-high 16.6 yards per punt return.