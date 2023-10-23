Kareem Hunt didn’t realize he was yanked by the facemask on game-winning score

It all came down to running back Kareem Hunt.

Fourth and goal from the one. Ninteen seconds left. The Browns called Hunt’s number on a simple pass-fail proposition. Score and win. Don’t score and lose.

Hunt delivered the touchdown, and the victory.

He told PFT by phone after the 39-38 win that it might have been the first time in his football career that he had the outcome in his hands like that. And there was no other play for quarterback P.J. Walker to check to.

“It was run all the way,” Hunt said. “I was just ready. I knew it was coming.”

He said when the play was called in the huddle, the attitude was simple. “Let’s go win the game,” Hunt said. “We know what we gotta do.”

After Hunt got the ball into the end zone, Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones yanked Hunt backward by his facemask.

“Man, I didn’t even notice, but I knew I crossed [the goal line],” Hunt said. “I knew I was across.”

Jones might be reminded of the infraction later this week. Even though he wasn’t flagged, he likely will be fined.