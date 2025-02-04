Kareem Hunt grateful for a second chance with Chiefs, and his shot at a first Super Bowl

Kareem Hunt has had second chances before this season, so during the summer and into the start of the season, the veteran running back continued to work out as if some team would call with an opportunity.

But at 29 and coming off a season when he averaged only 3.0 yards per carry with the Browns, Hunt didn’t know for sure.

“I mean, I would be lying if I said those thoughts didn’t go through my head a little bit,” Hunt said Tuesday. “But I just always had faith and I was like, somebody is going to need a running back here soon. I just had to keep grinding man. Not being able to go to training camp, already I was behind the ball. I just kept working hard.”

Hunt worked out at his high school, Willoughby South outside of Cleveland, with his former track coach, trying to stay in shape for a workout with someone, anyone in the NFL. The Chiefs called Sept. 24 after starting running back Isiah Pacheco broke his leg.

“I was working out like I was going to get an opportunity to come in and play somewhere,” Hunt said. “This is my second year in a row not having a training camp or OTAs or anything like that. I feel like I get behind the ball early, and then it takes me a few weeks to get going. It’s hard.”

Hunt has taken advantage of his second chance.

He finished with 200 carries for 728 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 regular-season games and added 108 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

The Chiefs cut Hunt in 2018 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel. He watched from afar as the Chiefs won three Super Bowls without him. He could win his first Sunday.

“I’m grateful to have a second chance,” Hunt said. “Redemption means to me, I’ve got to make the most of it now.”