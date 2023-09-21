Kareem Hunt: It was just meant for me to play with Browns again

Kareem Hunt’s time in Cleveland didn’t end the way either side wanted, but surprisingly, the running back gets a second chance. The one-time NFL rushing champion re-signed with the Browns eight months after he thought he had played his last game for the team.

“I never fully closed the door or whatnot, but I didn’t think it was a big possibility,” Hunt said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “So things work out in situations for a reason, so I guess it was just meant for me to come play for the hometown again.”

During training camp in 2022, Hunt briefly held out of team drills as he sought an extension that never came. Then, during free agency, a report surfaced that the Browns had no interest in re-signing Hunt because they believed his speed was slipping.

Hunt said no fences needed mending.

“We get along,” Hunt said. “I have mad respect for everybody in this building, and it was never to that point. So it was good to see everybody, talk over expectations and things that I can help and just help this team win. I’m willing to come in and do whatever it takes just to help win. My biggest thing is help win the Super Bowl.”

He will backup Jerome Ford this season after backing up Nick Chubb last season.

Chubb’s gruesome, season-ending left knee injury on Monday night is the reason Hunt is back.

“That one hurt,” Hunt said. “Seeing that. I watched it live, and I hate seeing that happen to one of my brothers and the guy that I care so much about and would go to war for any time of the day. It’s circumstances, I guess. God just had a plan to help guide me back here.”