Kareem Hunt returns to full practice Thursday

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (hip) returned to a full practice Thursday. He was limited Wednesday.

Hunt has 63 carries for 249 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season.

The Chiefs took safety Justin Reid (hand) off the injury report Thursday. That was the only other change from Wednesday.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) did not practice again. The Chiefs already have ruled out Smith-Schuster.

Linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee), defensive back Jaden Hicks (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and tight end Jared Wiley (Achilles) all were full participants again.