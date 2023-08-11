Kareem Hunt visiting with Vikings

Running back Kareem Hunt’s free agency tour is continuing with a stop in the NFC North.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Hunt is visiting with the Vikings on Friday.

Minnesota is planning to start Alexander Mattison at running back this season after releasing Dalvin Cook in the summer. But even with the club having Ty Chandler, DeWayne McBride, Kene Nwangwu, and Abram Smith at the position, Hunt would add a veteran presence.

Chandler, a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, took 11 carries for 41 yards in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Seahawks. Chandler also caught four passes for 29 yards.

Hunt has visited the Saints and Colts this week. In 17 games for the Browns last season, he rushed for 468 yards with three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 210 yards with a TD.