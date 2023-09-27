Kareem Hunt won’t practice for Browns on Wednesday

Kareem Hunt just returned to the Browns last week but he is now dealing with injuries.

The Browns announced Hunt will not practice on Wednesday due to ribs and groin issues.

Hunt was on the field for 14 offensive snaps in last Sunday’s victory over the Titans. He took five carries for 13 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Guard Joel Bitonio also will not practice with an ankle issue, though he’s also listed with rest, which is a good sign for his availability for Week 4.

But, the Browns will get cornerback Greg Newsome back to practice after he missed last week’s game with an elbow injury.

Cleveland’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.