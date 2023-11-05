KaVontae Turpin returns from rib injury to give Cowboys 14-7 lead

Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin injured his ribs late in the first quarter on a 12-yard punt return. The team listed him as questionable to return.

Turpin was back in with some extra padding to protect his injury, and he scored on a 5-yard pass from Dak Prescott. After a review let the catch stand, it gave the Cowboys a 14-7 lead with 11:16 remaining in the second quarter.

It was the second receiving touchdown for Turpin this season and the second of his two-year career.

Turpin set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown with a 48-yard kickoff return to the Dallas 47 after the Eagles had taken a 7-0 lead.

Prescott is 7-of-11 for 113 yards and two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb has two catches for 49 yards.