Kayshon Boutte, Rhamondre Stevenson, Christian Elliss ruled out for Patriots-Bucs

The Patriots will not have three of their key players when they take on the Buccaneers this weekend.

New England head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Friday press conference that receiver Kayshon Boutte, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and linebacker Christian Elliss are out for Week 10.

Boutte has a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Stevenson has a toe injury and Elliss has a hip injury.

Boutte has 23 receptions for 431 yards and leads the club with five receiving touchdowns. Stevenson is No. 2 on the team with 279 rushing yards and leads the club with three rushing touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 169 yards.

Everyone else on the Patriots’ roster should be available to play on Sunday.