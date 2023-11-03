Kayvon Thibodeaux is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 9

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named their Community MVP for Week Nine of the 2023 season.

Thibodeaux’s JREAM Foundation (Journey to Readiness in Enrichment and Academic Mentorship) recently hosted its first-ever gala event at MetLife Stadium and raised $120,000 for youth enrichment programs. The event featured a a financial literacy panel and Thibodeaux also hosted another financial literacy event for 50 children at the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem.

“It is truly a blessing to be recognized as a Community MVP,” Thibodeaux said in a statement. “For me, it has always been important to pay it forward to the next generation, which is why I started the JREAM Foundation. . . . I pride myself on being a positive role model for the youth to look up to and live by the motto, ‘Be Somebody to Somebody.’”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Thibodeaux’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.