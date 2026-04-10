KC Concepcion visiting with Bills on Friday

A busy week for receiver KC Concepcion is continuing on Friday.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Conception is visiting with the Bills.

He previously spent time with the Browns and the Dolphins this week. While Cleveland and Miami each have two first-round picks in this year’s draft, Buffalo selects at No. 26 overall.

Concepcion, who was born in upstate New York, told reporters at the scouting combine that the Bills are his father’s favorite team.

While Concepcion recently underwent a procedure to have his knee scoped, he is expected to be ready for rookie minicamp.

In his one season with Texas A&M in 2025, Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards with nine touchdowns. He previously spent two seasons with N.C. State, catching 71 passes for 839 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2023 and 53 passes for 460 yards with six TDs in 2024.