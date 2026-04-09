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WR KC Concepcion visiting with Dolphins on Thursday

  
Published April 9, 2026 11:37 AM

It’s a busy time for receiver KC Concepcion, who is expected to be one of the top wideouts to come off the board in this year’s draft.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Concepcion is taking a pre-draft visit with the Dolphins on Thursday.

Miami currently holds the No. 11 and No. 30 overall picks in the first round of the 2026 draft.

Concepcion was with the Browns on Wednesday.

While Concepcion recently underwent a procedure to have his knee scoped, he is expected to be ready for rookie minicamp.

In his one season with Texas A&M in 2025, Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards with nine touchdowns. He previously spent two seasons with N.C. State, catching 71 passes for 839 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2023 and 53 passes for 460 yards with six TDs in 2024.