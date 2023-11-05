Keaton Mitchell’s first career TD has Ravens up 30-3

Keaton Mitchell had never had a carry in his NFL career until Sunday. The undrafted rookie from East Carolina now has his first seven carries, his first 78 yards and his first career touchdown.

His 40-yard run to the end zone with 29 seconds left in the third quarter has the Ravens running away from the Seahawks.

Baltimore leads 30-3.

The Ravens have 210 yards rushing, with Mitchell leading the way. Lamar Jackson has 10 carries for 60 yards and Gus Edwards five for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens have more than 100 rushing yards in 25 consecutive games.

Mitchell had one catch for 9 yards in two offensive plays in two games before Sunday.