Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift are expected to play for Bears

  
Published November 24, 2024 08:30 AM

The Bears listed a couple of key offensive players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings and word is positive about both of them on Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D’Andre Swift are both expected to play in the divisional clash.

Allen was a limited participant in practice on Friday due to an ankle injury and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Swift had the same designation due to a groin injury, but he was able to steadily ramp up his practice participation over the course of the week.

The Bears are trying to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday, so they’ll welcome being at close to full strength when they hit the field at 1 p.m. ET.