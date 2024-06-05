 Skip navigation
Keenan Allen: If Bears offer me an extension, we’ll go from there

  
Published June 5, 2024 07:30 AM

Keenan Allen has been a member of the Bears for a few months now and the wide receiver hasn’t minded the move from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Allen told reporters on Tuesday that “it wouldn’t be hard to adjust to a city like this” while discussing how it feels in his new home. The question for Allen is how long he will be a resident of the Windy City.

It is the final year of his contract and there’s been no chatter about a new deal that will extend his stay with the NFC North team at this point. Allen said he’d be open to such conversations if the Bears want to have them.

“I’m going to play as long as I can,” Allen said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there.”

The Bears also have D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze at wide receiver, so it remains to be seen if they are looking at Allen as a long-term investment or a short-term rental to help Caleb Williams adjust to the NFL. If nothing happens on the contract front before training camp, the 2024 season will likely determine how things play out.