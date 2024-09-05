 Skip navigation
Keenan Allen on Caleb Williams: The confidence is through the roof

  
Published September 5, 2024 10:15 AM

Bears receiver Keenan Allen is no stranger to playing with a first-round rookie quarterback.

He did it recently with the Chargers in 2020, as Justin Herbert took over for Tyrod Taylor and ended up as the offensive rookie of the year.

But Los Angeles did not intend to start Herbert as early as they did. And that’s part of the big difference between then and now, as Allen gets ready to play alongside quarterback Caleb Williams as this year’s No. 1 overall pick makes his debut on Sunday against the Titans.

The confidence,” Allen said Wednesday, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “[Williams has] always been the guy. When we first had Herbert, he wasn’t really a starter going into Week 1, so that’s a difference. He’s always been the guy, so he’s always had the expectation of playing at that level that we play at.

“He’s ready for it. He’s up for the task. His confidence is good.”

Allen added that he’s expecting to win with Williams as Chicago’s quarterback.

“No matter who the quarterback is, you want to win,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t rather be with another guy right now than Caleb. He’s gotten better ever since we started. The confidence is through the roof.”