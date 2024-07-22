 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keenan Allen: Rome Odunze a bit better than I was as a rookie

  
Published July 22, 2024 07:16 AM

Keenan Allen entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2013 and it didn’t take long for him to show he was going to be a productive player.

Allen posted 71 catches for 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season and he’d continue to rack up big numbers throughout his time with the AFC West club. That run ended this offseason with a trade to the Bears and Allen is now playing with a rookie wideout who came into the league with more fanfare.

Rome Odunze was the 10th overall pick in the draft and Allen said at a Sunday press conference that Odunze is a more advanced prospect than he was when he entered the professional ranks.

“He’s a little bit better than me when I came in,” Allen said. “He’s faster. I think he comes out of his breaks better than I did when I was that young. He looks more polished than I was as a receiver.”

Odunze might be further along than Allen was as a rookie, but matching Allen’s numbers may be tough. DJ Moore is also part of the receiving corps, which means Caleb Williams will have a number of options when he puts the ball in the air and it looks like they will all be good ones thanks to the Bears’ commitment to upgrading their offense this offseason.