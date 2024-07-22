Keenan Allen: Rome Odunze a bit better than I was as a rookie

Keenan Allen entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2013 and it didn’t take long for him to show he was going to be a productive player.

Allen posted 71 catches for 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season and he’d continue to rack up big numbers throughout his time with the AFC West club. That run ended this offseason with a trade to the Bears and Allen is now playing with a rookie wideout who came into the league with more fanfare.

Rome Odunze was the 10th overall pick in the draft and Allen said at a Sunday press conference that Odunze is a more advanced prospect than he was when he entered the professional ranks.

“He’s a little bit better than me when I came in,” Allen said. “He’s faster. I think he comes out of his breaks better than I did when I was that young. He looks more polished than I was as a receiver.”

Odunze might be further along than Allen was as a rookie, but matching Allen’s numbers may be tough. DJ Moore is also part of the receiving corps, which means Caleb Williams will have a number of options when he puts the ball in the air and it looks like they will all be good ones thanks to the Bears’ commitment to upgrading their offense this offseason.