Keenan Allen, Teven Jenkins out of practice for Bears

  
Published September 18, 2024 01:02 PM

Wide receiver Keenan Allen remains on the sidelines for the Bears.

Allen missed practice all last week and did not play in their loss to the Texans last Sunday night with a heel injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Allen will not practice on Wednesday either and that there’s currently no timeline in place for his return to action.

Allen had four catches for 29 yards in the season opener.

Eberflus said that left guard Teven Jenkins will also miss the practice session. Jenkins suffered a deep thigh bruise against Houston.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (knee) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) are the other Bears set to miss the team’s first workout of the week.