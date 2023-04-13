 Skip navigation
Keion White visited Titans

  
Published April 13, 2023 07:19 AM
The Titans were able to get in a meeting with an edge rushing prospect before the window for pre-draft visits closes next week.

According to multiple reports, the team had former Georgia Tech pass rusher Keion White in for a meeting.

White began his collegiate time as a tight end at Old Dominion, but moved to the defensive side of the ball as a sophomore. He then moved to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2021 season and missed most of his first year at the school with an injury.

White was healthier last year and produced 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Yellow Jackets to put himself in the mix to be an early pick in this year’s draft.