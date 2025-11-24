 Skip navigation
Keisean Nixon listed as out of practice, Josh Jacobs limited

  
Published November 24, 2025 04:57 PM

Cornerback Keisean Nixon was one of four Packers players listed as out of practice on Monday.

Nixon left Sunday’s win over the Vikings with a stinger and the team said he would not have practiced if they held an actual workout. The Packers will play in Detroit on Thanksgiving and will issue two more practice reports before the game.

Wide receiver Savion Williams (foot), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), and defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle) also would have missed practice.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee) was listed as a limited participant after sitting out of Sunday’s win. Wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder), linebacker Quay Walker (neck), and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) drew the same listing after joining Jacobs on the bench against Minnesota.

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot, shoulder), wide receiver Jayden Reed (shoulder, foot), right tackle Zach Tom (back), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were also listed as limited. Wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder), and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (wrist) were listed as full participants.