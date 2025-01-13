 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keisean Nixon wants to focus on playing corner, not returning kicks

  
Published January 13, 2025 03:44 PM

Like Art Vandelay hoping to focus on importing over exporting (or was it exporting over importing?), Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon wants to trim his two jobs down to one.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Nixon wants to give up the kick-return portion of his portfolio.

I want to be CB1,” Nixon said Monday. “CB1 is not doing kick returns. That’s just what it is.”

Deion Sanders might disagree with that. (Jaire Alexander might, too.) Regardless, Nixon has his priorities and his prerogatives.

In 2024 season, Nixon expanded his defensive role from slot/nickel to full-time outside cornerback.

He never liked the new kickoff rule, which is clearly here to stay. However he got there, he’s done with it.

“I’m kind of over it,” Nixon said. “I don’t really want to do it no more. There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me.”

Nixon has two years left on a three-year, $18 million deal that he signed in March 2024. If he develops into a top-end corner, he’ll make far more than that the next time around.