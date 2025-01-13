Keisean Nixon wants to focus on playing corner, not returning kicks

Like Art Vandelay hoping to focus on importing over exporting (or was it exporting over importing?), Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon wants to trim his two jobs down to one.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Nixon wants to give up the kick-return portion of his portfolio.

“I want to be CB1,” Nixon said Monday. “CB1 is not doing kick returns. That’s just what it is.”

Deion Sanders might disagree with that. (Jaire Alexander might, too.) Regardless, Nixon has his priorities and his prerogatives.

In 2024 season, Nixon expanded his defensive role from slot/nickel to full-time outside cornerback.

He never liked the new kickoff rule, which is clearly here to stay. However he got there, he’s done with it.

“I’m kind of over it,” Nixon said. “I don’t really want to do it no more. There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me.”

Nixon has two years left on a three-year, $18 million deal that he signed in March 2024. If he develops into a top-end corner, he’ll make far more than that the next time around.