Keisean Nixon’s kickoff return leads to TD and 21-14 Packers lead

Jake Moody had a field goal blocked at the end of the first half. He had a kickoff returned 73 yards in the second.

After the 49ers took a 14-13 lead, Moody kicked off to All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon. Moody, one of the worst kickers on kickoffs this season, watched as Nixon went 73 yards before Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles forced a fumble. Eric Wilson hustled to the football and covered it up for the Packers.

The Packers went 20 yards in four plays to regain the lead.

Tight end Tucker Kraft caught a 2-yard pass from Jordan Love, and then the Packers went for two and got it on a pass from Love to Aaron Jones. They lead 21-14 with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

Love is 15-of-22 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.