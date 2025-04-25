 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore on Kelvin Banks: We trusted our board, we’ll let QB process play itself out

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:03 AM

The Saints took offensive tackle Kelvin Banks with the ninth overall pick in the draft, but head coach Kellen Moore fielded a question about a different position early in his press conference on Thursday night.

Moore was asked if he knew what quarterback Banks will be blocking for this fall. Derek Carr is No. 1 on the depth chart, but recent news of a right shoulder injury has cast some doubt about how things will look under center in New Orleans. General Manager Mickey Loomis said earlier this week that the team is waiting for “resolution and clarity” about Carr’s status and Moore pointed to that statement multiple times on Thursday.

“We felt like our board was built the right way,” Moore said. “We will let the thing play itself out. We trust the process and we feel like we got some good players in the building. Again, Mickey kind of addressed how Derek situation’s being played out, so hopefully clarity in the coming time as everyone just goes through that process.”

Only two quarterbacks came off the board in the first round and the Saints are slated to pick at No. 40 on Friday night, so the process might still bring a new quarterback to the Big Easy.