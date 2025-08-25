Kellen Moore: Saints are “obviously pretty close” to deciding QB1

There is still no white smoke from the Saints’ facility.

Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters on Monday that the team has not finalized its decision on a starting quarterback.

“[W]e’ll communicate that once we’ve talked through that with everyone associated with that decision,” Moore said in his press conference. “And so, we’ll go through that process in the next little bit. We’ll communicate that with you guys once the appropriate time reaches it.”

While that almost made it sound like the Saints have reached a decision and just haven’t informed everyone about it, Moore noted that’s not the case.

“We’re talking through,” Moore said. “We’ll talk through that stuff and then we’ll get there.”

With the season quickly approaching, Moore said New Orleans is “obviously pretty close” to choosing between Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough. But while all three are listed as potential starters on the unofficial depth chart, the competition has appeared to be more between Rattler and Shough.

“Time’s coming up,” Moore said. “We’re getting ready for Arizona. So, it’ll happen soon.

“We’ll get all that stuff locked down really shortly,” Moore added. “I think our main focus is, it’s really challenging to get to 53 guys right now. And so, that’s a really difficult task. We understand there’s a lot of other things that everyone wants to get the answers to rather quickly. But we’re really honing in on that here in the next 24 hours, and then we’ll get that in the appropriate time for everyone.”

Rattler started two preseason games with Shough taking the other. Neither quarterback set the world on fire, with Rattler ending the preseason 30-of-43 passing for 295 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Shough completed 3-of-54 passes for 333 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Saints will play the Cardinals at home on Sept. 7 to begin the 2025 season.