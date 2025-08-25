 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kellen Moore: Saints are “obviously pretty close” to deciding QB1

  
Published August 25, 2025 12:48 PM

There is still no white smoke from the Saints’ facility.

Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters on Monday that the team has not finalized its decision on a starting quarterback.

“[W]e’ll communicate that once we’ve talked through that with everyone associated with that decision,” Moore said in his press conference. “And so, we’ll go through that process in the next little bit. We’ll communicate that with you guys once the appropriate time reaches it.”

While that almost made it sound like the Saints have reached a decision and just haven’t informed everyone about it, Moore noted that’s not the case.

“We’re talking through,” Moore said. “We’ll talk through that stuff and then we’ll get there.”

With the season quickly approaching, Moore said New Orleans is “obviously pretty close” to choosing between Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough. But while all three are listed as potential starters on the unofficial depth chart, the competition has appeared to be more between Rattler and Shough.

“Time’s coming up,” Moore said. “We’re getting ready for Arizona. So, it’ll happen soon.

“We’ll get all that stuff locked down really shortly,” Moore added. “I think our main focus is, it’s really challenging to get to 53 guys right now. And so, that’s a really difficult task. We understand there’s a lot of other things that everyone wants to get the answers to rather quickly. But we’re really honing in on that here in the next 24 hours, and then we’ll get that in the appropriate time for everyone.”

Rattler started two preseason games with Shough taking the other. Neither quarterback set the world on fire, with Rattler ending the preseason 30-of-43 passing for 295 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Shough completed 3-of-54 passes for 333 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Saints will play the Cardinals at home on Sept. 7 to begin the 2025 season.