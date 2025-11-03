 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kellen Moore: There were some positives in Tyler Shough’s first start

  
Published November 3, 2025 10:30 AM

There wasn’t anything for Saints head coach Kellen Moore to like about the final score of Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, but he was able to find a few silver linings in how quarterback Tyler Shough fared in his first NFL start.

Shough was elevated to the starting lineup after replacing Spencer Rattler in a Week 8 loss to the Buccaneers and he went 15-of-24 for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 34-10 loss to the Rams. The pick came once the game was out of hand and Moore said he thought the massive imbalance in time of possession — the Rams had the ball for nearly 44 minutes — cost the second-round pick chances to show what he can do.

“Certainly there were some positives in there,” Moore said, via Dan Greenspan of the Associated Press. “Thought he handled himself well, and so we didn’t get enough opportunities to compete.”

Shough’s play had something to do with the lack of opportunities as the Saints went three and out on four of their first five possessions, but a 10-minute Rams touchdown drive to open the second half falls on the defense. They’ll need to shore that up to help position Shough for better results in his remaining starts this season.