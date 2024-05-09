Kellen Moore: There will be changes to offense, but we can’t lose the good things

New Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is installing his scheme this offseason, but it’s not going to be a total overhaul from what the team did in the past.

That has been a lead message from the team since they fired Brian Johnson and hired Moore early this year. Head coach Nick Sirianni stressed the need to blend his offensive philosophies with the ones that Moore has developed while running offenses for the Cowboys and Chargers and that was the same chord that Moore struck during a press conference on Thursday.

“I think everyone’s got their different flavor from a systematic approach,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “Our real focus here, as we’ve gone through this process, is we’ve got a lot of good going on. We can’t lose the good in the reps that [quarterback] Jalen [Hurts] and [wide receiver] A.J. [Brown] have developed and [tight end] Dallas [Goedert] has developed and this offensive line has developed. How can we build off of those things and really connect the whole thing. That’s been a really fun process. There will be tweaks. There will be changes. Everything is constantly evolving. That’s part of this whole off-season program.”

The Eagles have started doing on-field work in the second phase of their offseason work and Moore said “things just start evolving” once things reach that stage. That process will continue through OTAs and training camp with the hope of building a unit that can finish much stronger than the one the Eagles put on the field last year.