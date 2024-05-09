 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kellen Moore: There will be changes to offense, but we can’t lose the good things

  
Published May 9, 2024 04:22 PM

New Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is installing his scheme this offseason, but it’s not going to be a total overhaul from what the team did in the past.

That has been a lead message from the team since they fired Brian Johnson and hired Moore early this year. Head coach Nick Sirianni stressed the need to blend his offensive philosophies with the ones that Moore has developed while running offenses for the Cowboys and Chargers and that was the same chord that Moore struck during a press conference on Thursday.

“I think everyone’s got their different flavor from a systematic approach,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “Our real focus here, as we’ve gone through this process, is we’ve got a lot of good going on. We can’t lose the good in the reps that [quarterback] Jalen [Hurts] and [wide receiver] A.J. [Brown] have developed and [tight end] Dallas [Goedert] has developed and this offensive line has developed. How can we build off of those things and really connect the whole thing. That’s been a really fun process. There will be tweaks. There will be changes. Everything is constantly evolving. That’s part of this whole off-season program.”

The Eagles have started doing on-field work in the second phase of their offseason work and Moore said “things just start evolving” once things reach that stage. That process will continue through OTAs and training camp with the hope of building a unit that can finish much stronger than the one the Eagles put on the field last year.