Kellen Moore: We feel comfortable in Derek Carr and confident he can have success

  
Published March 10, 2025 08:53 PM

The Saints exercised their right to restructure Derek Carr’s contract. Though the cap charge for 2025 makes it possible for a post-June 1 trade, Carr would have to waive his no-trade clause and the Saints would have to find a trade partner.

It’s more likely Carr is the starting quarterback for the team for a third season, and new coach Kellen Moore sounds excited by that prospect.

“Certainly you take this job with the intentions of some of the top players being here and we felt really comfortable with him,” Moore said, via Matthew Paras of nola.com.

Moore, who was the offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurts and the Super Bowl champion Eagles last season, said he wanted Carr as his quarterback.

Moore acknowledged the Saints had “conversations” with Carr before restructuring the deal but did not address specifics. Did Carr want to test free agency? Did the Saints ask him to take a pay cut?

Moore instead was ready to move forward, expressing confidence the Saints can win with Carr.

Carr is 14-13 as the team’s starter, but Moore said the Saints “feel really good about Derek.”

“We just talked about our obviously confidence in this situation and the ability for him to have success here,” Moore said. “I think we got a great group here, from the players to the coaching staff to the environment we’re going to be able to create for him.

“We felt really, really good and comfortable with what we’re going to be able to provide.”

In 11 seasons, nine with the Raiders and two with the Saints, Carr has one playoff start and no playoff wins.