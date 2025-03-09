 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints had contractual right to restructure Derek Carr’s contract

  
Published March 9, 2025 08:30 AM

The Saints are doing what the Saints do, pretty much every March. They’re turning a seemingly unfixable cap crunch into far smoother sailing.

Saturday’s move to create $30.996 million in cap space was the result of the team exercising its absolute contractual right to convert all but $1.255 million of Carr’s 2025 compensation into a signing bonus. Carr didn’t agree to it; his agreement wasn’t required.

That’s $38.745 million ($40 million minus $1.255 million) divided by five (the number of years that it will be prorated) times four (the number of years that will be pushed forward).

The move adds $7.749 million to Carr’s existing 2026 cap number of $61.458 million, pushing it to a whopping $69.207 million. But he’s due to make $50 million next year. If/when (when) the Saints tear up the contract, those cap dollars will disappear.

They’ll still have $46.221 million to absorb, at some point. Beyond the $19.207 million in dead money for 2026. That’s $65.428 million in post-2025 dead money for the Saints, flowing directly from the Carr contract.

The only viable alternative was to cut Carr. He wasn’t going to take less. He now gets $38.745 million right now, with another $1.255 million to come in 2025. If he stays with the Saints after 2026, it most likely won’t be under the remaining terms of his current contract.